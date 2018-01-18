Former Jinja Woman MP Ruth Owagage is dead

By Stephene Otage

Former Jinja Woman Member of Parliament Ruth Owagage is dead

Relatives say Owagage died last night between hospitals in Jinja as they struggled to find a health facility with oxygen to resuscitate her.

The former MP’s daughter, Sylvia Kyansuti who was with her until she breathed her last, said her mother who represented Jinja Municipality in Parliament between 1996 and 2001, developed high blood pressure at about 10pm at her home at Kiira Road which is half a kilometre away from Jinja hospital where she was rushed but they found no oxygen.

They were referred to Rippon Medical Centre where they were told that the person with the keys to the room with oxygen was away in Mafubira.

Relatives say they then drove the former legislator to Almeca Clinic in Mafubira but the medical workers at the facility declined to admit her and she died while being take her to International Hospital in Masese.

At the time of her death, she was a commissioner at the Uganda Land Commission. She is a former headmistress of Wanyange Girls SSS, Jinja SSS. She also taught at Kisili High School in Nairobi.