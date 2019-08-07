Former ICT minister condemns Ziggy Wine’s killing

By BARBRA NALWEYISO.

The former state minister for Information and Communication Technology Nyombi Thembo has condemned the continued torture and killings of innocent people in different parts of the country.

He has also criticized leaders who are telling the public that every criminal killing is political, saying this hinders investigations.

Nyombi says Kyadondo East legislator Robert Kyagulanyi who says he is fighting for democracy,should be exemplary and avoid making unsubstantiated allegations.

He adds that linking the NRM government to the various deaths as claimed by Kyagulanyi implies that its only “People Power” supporters that have died under unclear circumstances, which is false.

Thembo cites the latest case of the death of Ziggy Wine, who was attached to Bobi Wine’s Fire base crew, Ibrahim Abiriga, Felix Kawesi, Joan Kagezi and several commercial cyclists commonly known as bodabodas, for which he calls for expeditious investigations.