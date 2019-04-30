Former FDC President Muntu set to launch his party

By Damalie Mukhaye.

Former Forum for Democratic Change president Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu is set to launch his new party the Alliance for National Transformation next month.

This is after it was cleared by the Electoral Commission his new last week.

Addressing journalists at their offices in Bukoto this morning, Muntu said his new party will be launched on the 22nd of May in Kampala.

He adds that they are currently working on setting up an interim leadership that will be in place before the party is launched.

Muntu and other members broke away from the FDC party last year after he lost to Patrick Amuriat during the party presidential elections in 2017.