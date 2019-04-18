Former employees of Uganda Railways awarded 2.6 billion shillings

By Ruth Anderah.

The Court of Appeal has awarded 2.6 billion shillings in damages to former employees of the Uganda Railways Corporation for unlawful termination of their contracts between 1986 and 2004.

The over 5,000 claimants who were working in different capacities as civil engineers, traffic staff, managers and accountants have each been awarded with 500,000 shillings at a 17% interest rate from June 2004 till the time full payment.

The Court of Appeal orders are in confirmation with the orders of now retired High Court judge Okumu Wengi who ruled that the claimants are entitled to payment of their pension and damages.

However having been dissatisfied with the decision of the High Court, Uganda Railways corporation appealed against it and today 3 justices led by the Deputy Cheif Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo delivered their ruling which partially benefited the corporation and the claimants who were awarded 2/3 of the costs of this appeal.