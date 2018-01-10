Former CPS DPC Baguma set free after all charges are dropped

By Ruth Andreh:

The Director of Public Prosecutions Mike Chibita has withdrawn murder, Robbery and kidnap charges against former Kampala CPS DPC Aaron Baguma.

However in a withdrawal letter dated 21st/December 2017 presented by state attorney Alex Ojok before High court judge Flavia Anglin Ssenoga, the DPP states no particular reason for discontinuing proceedings against Baguma but only states that the law empowers him to do so.

Consquently Justice Ssenoga has discharged Baguma and fixed the case for hearing on 5th / February in respect of the other 8 accused including the proprietor of Pine car bond Muhammad Ssebuufu.

Today Baguma , Ssebuufu and the group had been expected to plead to charges of kidnapping and murdering a city businesswoman Donah Betty Katushabe in October 2015 over failure to pay a 9 million shillings debt which was balance of a car purchase she had made at Pine car bond .

However Earlier before dropping Baguma from the case , DPP’s evidence pointed at him to have neglected his duty as a person in authority who allegedly saw Ssebuufu and the group torturing Katshabe but refused to rescue her .

Meanwhile Katusabe’s family members expressed disappointment with the DPP’s decision promising to push on with the civil case in which they want court to compel Baguma and his co-accsued to compensate them for the loss of their relative’s life .