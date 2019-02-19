Former commandant flying squad unit Muhangi granted bail

By Ruth Anderah.

Herbert Muhangi the former commandant of the Uganda Police’s FlyingSquad unit has been released on bail by the General Court Martial at Makindye.

Muhangi has been on remand at Makindye Millitary barracks for more than 7 months following his arrest during last year’s “clean and shake -up” operation of the police Force.

General court martial chairman Lt Gen Andrew Gutti , has today granted Muhangi a temporarily freedom pending his trial.

Gen. Gutti observed that Muhangi is suffering from stomach ulcerations which are in advance stages and require adequate medical attention and the fact that he has no known criminal record given the long span of service in the police force where he is at the rank of Asst. commissioner.

Muhangi has been ordered to sign a non -cash bond of ten million shillings while his sureties ordered to sign a bond of 5 million shillings.

Muhangi banned not to travel out of Kampala city without court’s permission and to report twice every month to its registry.

Muhangi is among a group of other 7 police officers charged alongside their former Boss Gen. Kale Kayihura for offenses of failing to account for guns issued to various police units , issuing of guns to Boda-Boda 2010 patron Abdullah Kitatta and the kidnap and repatriation of Rwandan Refugees between the years of 2010 and 2018.