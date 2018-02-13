Former Buyende DPC Kirumira sent back to Nalufenya

By Ruth Anderah:

There has been chaos at Naguru as former Buyende District Police Commander, ASP Muhammad Kirumira tried to march out of Police Court protesting what he described as harsh bail conditions.

ASP Kirumira on Tuesday last week applied for bail but court said it would only be granted if he presented to court two senior police officers above his rank as well as reporting to Police Profession Standards Unit daily.

Upon hearing this, Mr Kirumira tried to march out of court saying reporting to PSU every morning meant that he would have to sacrifice his personal work.

He said police had confiscated his phones and therefore there was no way he would have contacted senior police officers to stand surety for him.

He was then taken back to Nalufenya, a high profile detention center in Jinja District