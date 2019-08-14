Former Bubulo MP Kipoi sues parliamentary commission

By Ruth Anderah

The Parliamentary Commission has been dragged to court by a former Bubulo County West Member of Parliament Tonny Kipoi Nsubuga seeking to recover over 400million shillings that was allegedly withdrawn from his account.

In his suit, Kipoi says Parliamentary Commission acted dishonestly when they deducted money from his account without his consent.

He added that he acted as a former MP Bubulo County West between July 2011 and April 2014 before the committee on Rules, Privileges and Discipline declared his seat vacant in the 9th Parliament and that on his account had accumulated emoluments totaling to 254,313,750 shillings and mileage allowances of 214,200,000million shillings.

Through his lawyers of Sanywa, Wabwire & Co. Advocates, Kipoi says surprisingly the commission’s agents fraudulently forged his signature on various transactions leading to withdraw of money from his account, concealing information about the transactions in question.

He states that the actions of the commission or its agents were done in bad faith, illegal and unjustifiable.

He is now seeking for a declaration that the commission breached his privilege when it failed under its obligation to uphold his welfare as an honourable member of the 9th parliament.