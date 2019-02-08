Former bank of Tanzania Governor to address 26th Annual Joseph Mubiru Memorial Lecture

By Moses Kyeyune.

The Bank of Uganda has confirmed Prof. Benno Ndulu, the former Governor of the Central Bank of Tanzania as the guest speaker at the 26th Annual Joseph Mubiru Memorial Lecture.

The occasion slated for February 20, 2019 will run under the theme, “the role of Financial Innovations and Inclusion in scaling up growth in Uganda.”

Prof.Ndulu was appointed Governor of the Central Bank of Tanzania in January 2008 and retired in 2017, and he is hailed for restoring public trust and confidence in Tanzania’s central bank.

He is also credited with implementing prudent policies and overseeing macro-economic stabilization, in addition to supporting the expansion of financial inclusion by licensing more commercial banks, introducing agent banking and tapping into the mobile financial services.

He is currently the chairperson on the Board of Alliance for Financial Inclusion.