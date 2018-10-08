Former Attorney General Peter Nyombi to be buried on Wednesday

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Former Attorney General Peter Nyombi is set to be buried on Wednesday at Nakasongola.

Nyombi died Yesterday at SAS clinic on bombo road where he was taken after developing breathing complications.

According to a tentative program released by late’s brother Henry Mayega burial on Wednesday will be preceded by a funeral service at noon.

The tentative program shows that there will be a vigil tonight at 5pm at his resident in Buziga before a funeral service tomorrow at Namirembe Cathedral at 10 am.

Nyombi, 64, replaced Prof. Kiddu Makubuya. He served from May 2011 until March 2015.

