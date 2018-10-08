Former Attorney General Peter Nyombi passes on

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Nyombi died yesterday at SAS Clinic on Bombo Road, in Kampala where he was taken by family members.

His younger brother,Henry Mayega, said Nyombi developed sudden breathing complications while attending a family meeting at Buziga, near Kampala, and was rushed to SAS Hospital where he died.

According to a tentative burial program a funeral service is to be held on Tuesday at 10 am at Namirembe Cathedral.

Nyombi, 64, replaced Prof. Kiddu Makubuya. He served from May 2011 until March 2015.