Foreigners recently found dead in Kampala hotels could have been poisoned

By Rita Kemigisa.

Police have revealed that a toxicology report shows that the foreign nationals who recently died in Kampala hotels could have been poisoned after foreign substances were found in their bodies.

Addressing journalists at the Central  police station,  the police Spokesperson Emilian Kayima refused to give the further details  of the report saying it would jeopardize  investigations.

Currently  Kayima says police has in custody 5 suspects in connection to these deaths and are still  investigating for all the possible  culprits to be brought to book.

On 5th February  at the pearl of Africa  hotel a Finland national identified as Thomas Hugs was found dead in his room while on February  6th a Swedish  national Alex Sebastian  was also found dead in his room at Sheraton hotel.

There bodies have since flown back to their respective  countries for burial.