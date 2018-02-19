Foreigners recently found dead in Kampala hotels could have been poisoned

By Rita Kemigisa.

Police have revealed that a toxicology report shows that the foreign nationals who recently died in Kampala hotels could have been poisoned after foreign substances were found in their bodies.

Addressing journalists at the Central police station, the police Spokesperson Emilian Kayima refused to give the further details of the report saying it would jeopardize investigations.

Currently Kayima says police has in custody 5 suspects in connection to these deaths and are still investigating for all the possible culprits to be brought to book.

On 5th February at the pearl of Africa hotel a Finland national identified as Thomas Hugs was found dead in his room while on February 6th a Swedish national Alex Sebastian was also found dead in his room at Sheraton hotel.

There bodies have since flown back to their respective countries for burial.