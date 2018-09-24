Foreign affairs Ministry Justifies Museveni skipping the UN general assembly

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Ministry of foreign affairs has rubbished claims that President Museveni’s decision to skip the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly was due to concerns raised over alleged torture by the Ugandan government

It comes as the first day of the high-level General Debate scheduled to last for nine days gets underway

State minister of foreign affairs Okello Oryem says president Museveni’s absence at the UN general assembly which officially opened on the 18th September was endorsed by Cabinet.

He says the President gave reasons for opting not to attend which were endorsed by cabinet, with the Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda to ably represent him.