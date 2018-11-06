Flying squad services terminated with effect from Yesterday

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The police have confirmed termination of services of flying squad operatives.

It follows a notice written by the flying squad Unit management to the effect that all those who have been working with flying squad as operatives had their services terminated with effect from Yesterday 5th November till further notice.

Speaking to Kfm spokesperson of the police special investigations Unit and CID Vincent Ssekate attributed this to among other things failure to conform to the police standing orders in conducting their operations.

He however clarifies that the flying squad Unit is still functional.

The Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola in June this year appointed Senior Superintendent of Police, Peter Kakongea new Flying Squad commander to replace Herbert Muhangi who was shown the exit in May.

The IGP had first disbanded the Flying Squad unit before directing the Director Criminal Investigations Directorate AIGP Grace Akullo to recompose the entire unit.