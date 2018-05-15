Flying Squad Operatives to know their fate today

By Andrew Bagala.

The over 300 Flying Squad Unit operatives will know their fate today after it was disbanded last week by the Inspector General of Police.

According to the CID spokesperson Vincent Ssekatte, the operatives most of whom are civilians and special police constables are supposed to assemble at the Criminal Investigations Department headquarters in Kibuli, with all their equipment to get further instructions.

The IGP Martin OkothOchola established a new unit dubbed Organized Crimes headed by Senior Superintendent of Police Mark Odong.

This unit that is yet to get personnel, will deal with tasks that the Flying Squad unit was handling.