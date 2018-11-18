Floods kill one in Kyebando

Shamim Nateebwa



Police have confirmed the death of a Kyebando resident who was electrocuted following today’s heavy down pour.

According to the police spokesperson Emilian Kayima, the deceased has been identified as Barnabus Musisi.

Kayima however says a number of people are reportedly missing in various areas like Kireka and Bweyogerere due to the floods.

He has now asked the public to report cases of missing persons to any nearby police station so that a search can quickly begin.

Meanwhile Transport is still paralyzed along Bombo road following the early morning down pour.

The road has been completely cut off by water in areas like Maganjo, Kawanda and Kagoma.

Motorists are now advised to use Gayaza road.