Five traders arrested for protesting against garbage collection fees

By Damali Mukhaye

Police in Kampala have arrested five traders for protesting against the garbage collection fees imposed on them by KCCA.

The traders under their umbrella body Kampala Arcade Traders Association were matching to City Hall to petition Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago to stop the private companies that are collecting money from them.

Led by the chairperson Godfrey Katongole ,the traders says KCCA should deduct some money from the property taxes and trading license fees to act as Garbage collection fees.

These could not reach city hall as they were intercepted by police at Gaza land shopping mall.

The five who have been arrested including their chairperson have been taken to central police station.