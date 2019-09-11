Five dead in Nakasongola accident

By Ritah Kemigisa

Police have confirmed the death of five people in an accident that occurred last night in Nakasongola District along the Kampala-Gulu Highway.

The traffic police spokesperson Charles Sebabulidde says the accident involved a bus belonging to Roblyn Bus company which rammed into a truck from behind.

“True that accident happened at 1am causing the death of 5 people, while 11 were injured. The bus was coming from Kampala heading to Kitgum, the truck was also heading towards Gulu”, said Mr Ssebambulidde in phone interview.

He says the deceased are yet to be identified while the 11 people who were injured are nursing injuries at Nakasongola and Lacor hospitals.

“Those who were injured wee rushed to Nakasongola and Lachor hospitals but we do not have their names yet”, he added.

He has attributed the accident to over speeding by the bus driver.

One of the deceased persons has been identified as Matthew Ochola from Kitgum and a teacher at Kiira College Butiki.