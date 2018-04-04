Five audit firms shortlisted to investigate BOU

Five companies are lined up to investigate the Bank of Uganda operations and the sale of Crane Bank to dfcu bank.

These are all still under scrutiny and the successful company will later work with a team of forensic experts from the office of the Auditor General led by forensics director James Bantu.

The audit firms that have been shortlisted by the Auditor General are EY Uganda, Deloitte and Touch, Tomson& Company, KPMG and Pricewater-house Coopers.

Some members of the audit commit chaired by the Assistant Auditor General KetoNyapendi have queried some firms believed to have conflict of interest in the investigation.

Two of these are Pricewater-house Coopers and KPMG which were auditors for Crane Bank.

