Five arrested for hiding children from Measles-rubella immunisation.

By Damali Mukhaye.

At least five people in Kamuli district have been arrested by police for allegedly hiding their children from the ongoing national wide measles -rubella immunisation campaign.

The District Health Officer, Moses Lyagona says they visited one school in Bugulumbya village with an enrollment of 100 pupils, but there was no one.

He says they then resorted to a door-to-door method but to their dismay, some parents had hidden their children under the bed.

He says other children have been sent away from their homes until the exercise is done as he explains.