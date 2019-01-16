Fire kills two children

By Abubaker Kirunda

Two children have died in fire that gutted a house in Bugweri District.

The tragedy occurred at Namiganda village in Ibulanku sub-county.

The area LC1 Chairman Franco Ocaya said the fire originated from a

candle that lit a mosquito net to burn.

He identified the deceased as two year old Tenywa Lubowa and four year old Waiswa Ssejirinya.

Ocaya however says one of the children succumbed to the fire burn from Kirudu hospital.

The mother of the two children is also in critical condition.