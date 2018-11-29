Fire destroys property worth millions in Kalangala

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Property worth millions of shillings has been lost in a fire that has destroyed Bujumba fishing village,in Bujumba Sub county in Kalangala.

According to the Kalangala Red cross branch managerI brahim Ssenyonga, says that fire that started at about 8:30 pm burnt down 45 residential houses and 5 commercial houses.

He says although no life was lost or injuries recorded, over 150 people have been left homeless.

Redcross suspects that the fire was sparked off from a house where a person was smoking as he explains