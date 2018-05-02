Finance ministry asked to stop introducing new tax measures every financial year

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Ministry of finance has been asked to stop introducing new tax measures every financial year but instead build a permanent tax structure that can stand the test of time.

This comment has been made the Kabuula County MP James Kakooza a member of Budget committee while meting delegation of PriceWaterHouse Coopers led by its director Francis Kamulegeya.

He said that introduction of elusive tax measure like on mobile money, social media and others are a sign of rushing that mast stop.

Ministry is planning to introduce a 1% tax on mobile money and others tax on Facebook users, banks and others.