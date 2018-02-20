Finance Minister denies misusing funds

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The minister of finance Matia Kasaija has maintained he is innocent and did not misuse any loan money.

This comes as the Auditor general conducts an audit into the use of a 200M$ loan following concerns from legislators who called for the censure of the minister and secretary to treasury Keith Muhakanizi.

Addressing journalists at media Centre minister Kasaija said while there could have been some operational mistakes, no money was lost and he is ready to defend himself.

He further admits that he asked his cabinet colleagues to stand with him given the politics in parliament

Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) recommended the censure of minister of Finance MatiaKasaija for misleading government in obtaining $200m Preferential Trade Area (PTA) loan ‘by false pretense’.