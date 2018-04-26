Fight for federal not about to end

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The Buganda premier Charles peter has implored central government to clear all its pending issues with the Buganda government and instead concentrate on nation building.

While presenting Buganda’s views on land before commission of inquiry into Land matters yesterday, katikiro said that several commission reports have proven that Buganda people need federal governance and Proff Ssempebwa report have shown that country wide 65% need federal.

He said that government’s failure to clear these pending issues have wasted country’s precious time which would otherwise been devoted to addressing development issues.