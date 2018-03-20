Fertility rate among Ugandan women reduces from 6.9 percent to 5.4 percent

BY TOM BRIAN ANGURINI.

A new Uganda Demographic and Health Survey have shown that across the country there has been a reduction in fertility rate among Ugandan women from 6.9 percent to 5.4 percent.

Releasing key findings of the survey yesterday, Ben Mungyereza executive director of Uganda Bureau of Statistics said this shows a decline of 1.5 percent children.

According to him fertility varies depending on residence and region, with rural women having an average of 5.9% compared to 4% among urban ones.

He adds that fertility is lower in Kampala at 3.5 % per woman and highest in Karamojasub region at 7.9% per woman.

It also varies with education levels 2.6 percent for educated ones, while the rate stands at 6.4% for the uneducated ones.