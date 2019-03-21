Female and male suspects sharing one cell

By Damali Mukhaye.

Human Rights defenders have called for construction of more detention centers in rural areas following reports that female and male suspects are kept in the same place.

Speaking during the ongoing human rights defenders forum in Kampala, the regional representative of Kikube District Martin Zinira says Kikube police station has only one cell making it inevitable for the officers to keep both female and male suspects in one room.

He says after Kikube district was curved out of Hoima, no efforts were made to provide adequate facilities, asking the government to intervene and construct more detention centers since crime does not discriminate between male and female.

Meanwhile, Assistant Inspector of Police Andrew Sorowen says they are going to visit the facility and establish the facts on ground and address the matter.