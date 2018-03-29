FDC’s Besigye pokes holes in the push for national dialogue

By Ivan Ssenabulya

Former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) President Dr. Kiiza has poked holes in all efforts to push for national dialogue saying without addressing impunity not much will be achieved.

Delivering his Easter Message at his Katonga Road office in Kampala this afternoon, Besigye has cited the numerous cases of theft of public funds and land grabbing with impunity which all affect the governance of this country.

He says as long as those with power continue to act with impunity, dialogue cannot yield any positive results.

He has thus asked Ugandans not to merely push for national dialogue by also focus on the struggle for total transformation of Uganda and embrace the spirit of sacrifice as they celebrate Easter this year.

Yesterday the champions of the national dialogue process among them the Elders Forum of Uganda and the Inter Religious Council of Uganda convened in Kampala and discussed among other things how a national consensus can be adopted during a national conference due in May.

Meanwhile, Besigye has also blamed the wave of insecurity that has swept through the country on high levels of poverty.

He says the glaring economic and social concerns imbalance among Ugandans has left many Ugandans desperate for change.

While delivering his Esther message, at his Katonga Road office today, Besigye said the poor are getting poorer by the day because of exploitation by those with power.

He has urged Ugandans to extend a hand to needy and to do good during these last days of the holy week.