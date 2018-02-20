FDC women want reduced water tariffs for women’s day gift

By Damali Mukhaye

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has asked government to lower water tariffs ahead of women’s day celebration next month.

According to the spokesperson of the FDC’s Women League Sarah Eperu, they are concerned about the increasing cost of water which has made it unaffordable to women for their domestic and productive functions.

A 20 liter jerry can of water now goes for upto Shs500 in some areas like Mbale, which Eperu says is likely to trigger an outbreak water-borne diseases.

She thus asks government to consider reducing the cost of water as a gift to the women for this year’s Women’s Day celebrations.

National Water and Sewerage Corporation officials have blamed the water crisis that hit some parts of the country on the prolonged dry season.