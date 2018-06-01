FDC win hotly contested Rukungiri woman parliamentary seat

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Opposition Forum for Democratic Change has won the hotly contested Rukungiri woman parliamentary seat

According to the final results released shortly, The FDC candidate Betty Muzanira garnered 50,611 votes against her closest Rival NRM’s Winnie Matsiko who got 46,329.

In third place is Independent candidate Mbaguta Prisca who got 993 votes followed by the People Progressive Party candidate Fabith Kukundakwe who got only 183 votes.

The final results were announced by the district returning officer Umar Kiyimba at the district headquarters this morning.