FDC wants constitutional interpretation on UPC, NRM relations

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change Party has called for a constitutional interpretation to understand the relationship between the ruling NRM and opposition UPC party.

Speaking at the launch of a shs 6 billion political party support project, the FDC party secretary General Nandala Mafabi claims the relationship between the two parties is questionable.

Mafabi claims that while in parliament some of the UPC members sit in the independent and others in the NRM section which is wrong.

Mafabi says an interpretation is needed to find out whether the UPC party is divided into two.

The UPC party is yet to respond to these allegations