FDC wants Bududa to be given a supplementary budget

By Damali Mukhaye.

The opposition forum for democratic change party have asked the government to provide a supplementary budget for the relocation of Bududa landslides victims.

Addressing journalist at their party headquarters in Najjanakumbi, the party deputy spokesperson John Kikonyogo said that it is unfair for the government to allocate 200billion for the president’s donation and allocate only 8 billion for bududa relocation

He says that parliament should give priority to the people of Bududa since their lives are at stake.

At least six people died during the recent landslides that hit Bududa again.

The office of the prime minister two weeks ago started resettling the first batch of the survivors of the October 11, 2018 landslides in same area to Bulambuli.

In the first phase, 101 houses have been built, out of a planned 900 houses.