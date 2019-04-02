FDC vows to continue with their meetings

By Damali Mukhaye.

The opposition forum for democratic change have vowed to continue with their nationwide rallies and meetings across the country ahead of 2021 general elections.

Addressing journalists at their offices in najjanakumbi, the part spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda says that police blocked the party leaders over the weekend in Kaliro as they were trying to meet the district party members to have them trained.

He says that according to the public order management, police is just supposed to be notified about any publi gathering but not to seek permission granted police should leave the party to do their activities.

He says that they are slated to head to the west tomorrow and they are not going to seek permission from police.

Meanwhile the spokesperson of Kampala metropolitan police Patrick Onyango had on several occasions said that anyone who plans to hold a rally should seek permission from the IGP.