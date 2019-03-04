FDC to investigate Besigye attack

By Damali Mukhaye.

The opposition forum for democratic change has started investigating the youths who attacked their former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye last weekend.

Besigye was attached by youths in Mengo after his talk show on one local radio station questioning him why he doesn’t want to support people power.

Addressing journalists at their offices in Najjanakumbi, the deputy spokesperson John kikonyogo says that they want to establish who sent those youths to attack Besigye before they act accordingly .

He says that they are not yet sure whether it was people power who attacked him despite putting on the red T-shirts but warns opposition to stop attacking each other despite the political differences.