FDC to carry out independent investigation into kilings

By Damali Mukhaye.

The opposition forum for Democratic change has revealed that it is going to launch a private investigation into the continuous killing of Ugandans by unknown assailants.

This follows the death of the former Buyende DPC Muhammad Kirumira who was gunned down on Saturday together with Resty Nalinya at Bulenga.

Addressing journalists at the party headquarters in Najjanakumbi, the party president Patrick Amuriat said government has failed to ensure justice prevails since no report has been given for the previous killings.

It is from this that Amuriat says they are starting up their own investigations.

Kirumira’s shooting happened exactly three months after the former Arua municipality MP Ibrahim Abiriga was also killed in a similar manner.