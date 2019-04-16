FDC to boycott IPOd summit

By Damali Mukhaye.

The opposition forum for democratic change have said that they will not attend the Forth coming IPOD if the organisation does not make sure that all opposition parties are protected from police brutality.

Addressing a press conference at their offices in Najjanakumbi,The party president Patrick Amuriat said that they have been arrested and blocked by police during their national mobilisation rallies.

He says that IPod has not been of help so if the situation goes un checked, they will boycott the summit.

The FDC did not attend the first summit which took place last year on ground that the agenda for the summit was not known.

