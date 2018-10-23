Fdc to aid Bududa victims

By Damali Mukhaye.

The Opposition Forum for Democratic change is set to deliver relief aid to the Bududa mudslide victims.

Their action comes at a time 43 people were killed by the mudslide with hundreds displaced.

Addressing journalists at the party head office in Najjanakumbi, the party spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda said they have already collected a number of items which will deliver on Thursday.

Nganda has also tasked government to come up with long lasting solution to avoid such disasters.