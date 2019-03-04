FDC tasks gov’t to explain Uganda – Rwanda fall out

By Damalie Mukhaye.

The opposition forum for democratic change party has asked government to come out and clearly explain the fall out between the government of Uganda and Rwanda.

Addressing journalists at their party offices in Najjanakumbi, the deputy spokesperson John Kikonyogo said that all the statements from the two governments relating to the standoff are not convincing enough.

The situation he says is making people in both countries to live in fear.

Government has since accused Rwanda of breaking the EAC rules.

