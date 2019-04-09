FDC starts country wide consultation on coalition

By Damali Mukhaye.

The opposition forum for democratic change have started the country wide consultation meetings on whether they should enter any coalition with any party ahead of 2021.

This is after the Democratic Party president Nobert Mao said that the opposition is going to forward one candidate come 2021.

The FDC party deputy spokesperson John Kigonyogo says that they have started consulting all their party members at the district level on what coalition to enter and what they expect from FDC come 2021.

He says that they have been traversing all district across the country over the same asserting that they will decide what step to take after the consultations are done.

He however says that police has been blocking them during their meeting go that transpired last week in western Uganda.

