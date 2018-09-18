FDC seeking audience with MUK VC over the 15% tuition increment policy

By Damali Mukhaye.

The opposition forum for democratic change leadership is seeking audience with Makerere University’s vice chancellor over the 15% tuition increment policy.

Addressing journalists at their offices in Najjanakumbi, the party president Patrick Amuriat said the current demonstrations, and suspension of students over the same mirror a bad image.

Amuriat says the policy which required consultations from the students who are the key stakeholders was rushed.

It is from this that he seeks meeting Prof Barnabas Nawangye over the same since they are also stakeholders.

The university council increased tuition by 15% accumulative every year for five years, an indication that in five years, a student will be paying a 75% tuition increment.

