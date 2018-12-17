FDC rubbish IPOD resolutions

By Damali Mukhaye.

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change has rubbished the resolutions from last week’s Inter Party Organization for Dialogue summit saying they are not binding.

Addressing journalists at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi, the FDC deputy Secretary General Harold Kaija said the resolutions taken during the meeting are null and void due to the absence of their party president Patrick Amuriat Oboi.

According to Kaija, the IPOD Memorandum of Understanding states that the council and summit ceases once one of one of the political parties is absent.

