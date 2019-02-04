FDC Rejects the Administration of parliament bill 2018

By Juliet Nalwooga.

Opposition Forum For democratic Change has said it strongly rejects the Administration of parliament bill 2019 moved by MP’s Andrew Baryayanga and Medard Segona

Recently parliament granted leave to Kabale Municipality legislator Andrew Baryayanga to introduce the private members bill that among other things seeks to provide for the election of the leader of opposition.

FDC spokesperson, Ibrahim Semujju Nganda says the bill only seeks to detach members of parliament form their political affiliation.

The bill also seeks to establish the tenure of party whips.