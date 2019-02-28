FDC rejects proposed amendments to Parliament Act

By Moses Kyeyune.

The Opposition Forum for Democratic Change has rejected all proposals for the amendment of the Administration of Parliament Act.

Appearing before the House Committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, the Leader of Opposition Betty Aol and the Chief Opposition Whip Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda said that the amendments are illegal and ill-driven.

The private member’s bill was presented by Kabale Municipality MP Andrew Aja Baryayanga and it was seconded by Busiro East MP Medard Sseggona, who doubles as the shadow Justice and constitutional affairs minister.

It seeks to provide for the manner of choosing back-bench members of the Commission, the Leader of Opposition, the Chief Opposition Whip and Party Whips and to establish the office of Deputy Leader of Opposition and Deputy Chief Opposition Whip.

According to Ssemujju and Aol says the bill clusters independents into a common group subjecting the determination of opposition leadership by members of the ruling party and none aligned members; and, turning a blind eye on commonwealth parliamentary practice.