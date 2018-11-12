FDC puts up strict conditions for attending  IPOD summit 

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The opposition Forum for democratic change party has insisted it will not attend the Inter-Party Organisation for Dialogue(IPOD) summit due in December with President Museveni unless three conditions are fulfilled.

Addressing journalists at the FDC headquarters in Najjanakumbi, the party spokesperson Ssemujju Nganda said they will attend the summit will only if the president attends it as a party chairman, the agenda for the meeting is clearly defined and a neutral venue chosen.

President Museveni agreed to attend the

summit while meeting with the members of the IPOD council at State House Entebbe on Saturday evening.

Ssemujju adds that for the summit to be a success the future of Uganda has to be discussed putting into perspective the successor of Museveni.