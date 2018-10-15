FDC president Amuriat arrested, Party members vow to proceed to kasese

By Damali Mukhaye.

The opposition forum for democratic change has attacked police for blocking and arresting their party president who was leading a delegation of party members to kasese district to meet their leaders.

Addressing journalists at their offices in Najjanakumbi, the party deputy secretary Harold Kaija said that police arrested Patrick Amuriate at Rwimi while on his way to kasese and have since taken him to an unknown place.

Kaija says they do not need permission from police when they are to meet their leaders at the grass root level because they are a registered party.

The party leadership was supposed to meet Kasese leaders to establish those who are still in the party or those who has left to join the New Formation of Mugisha Muntu.