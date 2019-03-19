FDC party officials assault journalists

By Damali Mukhaye.

Two activists of the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change have assaulted journalists who had gone to cover the party’s weekly press conference at their head office in Najjanankumbi.

The two party supporters who allegedly assaulted the journalists include a one Moses Mutumba and a certain George.

They reportedly locked up several journalists inside the conference room after realising that Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, the party spokesman, who was slated to address the journalists would not show up.

Mutumba allegedly declined to let them move out of the room despite demands from journalists, but he reportedly exchanged bitter words with the irritated which culminated in a scuffle and a fight which was however, stopped by some senior FDC officials .

The deputy secretary general of FDC Harold Kaija then after issued an apology.