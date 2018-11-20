FDC – Owinyi should explain Museveni presiding over his thanks giving ceremony

By Damali Mukhaye.

The opposition forum for democratic change have asked the deputy chief justice Owinyi Dollo to explain to Ugandans why president Museveni presided over his thanks giving ceremony over the weekend.

Addressing journalists at the party headquarters,the party president Patrick Amuriat says that the judiciary is a top organ of the government which should be independent.

He says that Museveni’s appearance on Owinyi’s thanksgiving is an indication of being compromised.

He says that if he does not the public to think that way,he should come out and explain why president Museveni was invited to his party.