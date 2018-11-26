FDC – Marine officials should be arrested and charged for negligence

By Damali mukhaye.

The opposition forum for democrat change has tasked government to arrest the marine officials and charge them for negligence following the death of Ugandans after a boat capsized on Lake Victoria.

Over 30 bodies have so far been retrieved from Lake Victoria after the Saturday tragedy as the search by the police continues.

Addressing journalists at their offices in Najjanakumbi, the party spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda says that questioned the Marine officials for allowing the boat to operate yet they knew that it was faulty

He also calls for an apology and resignation of the state minister of transport Aggrey Bagiire who said authorities were looking for that particular vessel.

