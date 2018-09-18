FDC warns parliament against paying medical bills of MPs’ parents

By Damali Mukhaye.

Opposition Forum for Democratic Change has warned parliament against tampering with the tax payers’ money by allowing government to pay medical bills of MPs’ parents.

This warning follows media reports that the government has plans to pay medical bills for parents of all Members of Parliament.

According to the FDC party president Patrick Amuriat, Ugandans are already over-burdened vowing to block the move.

Meanwhile, According to Chris Obore, Parliament’s communications and public affairs officer, an MP, like any other employee of parliament is entitled to group insurance which covers at least five beneficiaries including parents.