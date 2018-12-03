FDC has not officially received letter from police banning their rallies

By Damali Mukhaye.

The opposition forum for democratic change says they have not yet officially received a letter from police banning their rallies in western regions.

Addressing journalists at their offices in Najjanakumbi, the national party chairperson Wasswa Birigwa said that they learnt the news from the media.

Birigwa added that since they have not been officially engaged, they are going to defy and continue with their rallies.

The party was slated to attend the thanks giving prayers in Rugungiri last week but they were blocked by police after their hotels were condoned off.

Last week the deputy of parliament tasked the Minister of Internal Affairs Gen Jeje Odongo to present a report on the floor of parliament on the same issue.